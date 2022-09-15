Wainwright y Molina hacen historia; Cardenales se imponen
Adam Wainwright y Yadier Molina hacen historia desde el primer lanzamiento del juego, y ayudan después a que los Cardenales de San Luis venzan 4-1 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee, con lo que amplían su ventaja en la cima de la División Central de la Liga Nacional
Adam Wainwright y Yadier Molina hicieron historia desde el primer lanzamiento del juego, y ayudaron después a que los Cardenales de San Luis vencieran el miércoles 4-1 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee, con lo que ampliaron su ventaja en la cima de la División Central de la Liga Nacional.
Wainwright y Molina jugaron de inicio su encuentro número 325. Es la mayor cantidad por parte de una misma batería en las Grandes Ligas.
El dúo de pitcher y cátcher eclipsó la marca de temporada regular, de 324, que establecieron Mickey Lolich y Bill Freehan, de los Tigres de Detroit, de 1963 al 75.
Wainwright y el boricua Molina recibieron una ovación en el Busch Stadium desde el momento en que llegaron del bullpen y se dirigieron al dugout, antes del encuentro.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.