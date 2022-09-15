Jump to content

Wainwright y Molina hacen historia; Cardenales se imponen

Adam Wainwright y Yadier Molina hacen historia desde el primer lanzamiento del juego, y ayudan después a que los Cardenales de San Luis venzan 4-1 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee, con lo que amplían su ventaja en la cima de la División Central de la Liga Nacional

AP Noticias
jueves 15 septiembre 2022 05:34
Brewers Cardinals Baseball
(AP)

Adam Wainwright y Yadier Molina hicieron historia desde el primer lanzamiento del juego, y ayudaron después a que los Cardenales de San Luis vencieran el miércoles 4-1 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee, con lo que ampliaron su ventaja en la cima de la División Central de la Liga Nacional.

Wainwright y Molina jugaron de inicio su encuentro número 325. Es la mayor cantidad por parte de una misma batería en las Grandes Ligas.

El dúo de pitcher y cátcher eclipsó la marca de temporada regular, de 324, que establecieron Mickey Lolich y Bill Freehan, de los Tigres de Detroit, de 1963 al 75.

Wainwright y el boricua Molina recibieron una ovación en el Busch Stadium desde el momento en que llegaron del bullpen y se dirigieron al dugout, antes del encuentro.

