Villarreal adquiere a Mamadou Fall del LAFC, a préstamo

El club español Villarreal firma al defensa senegalés Mamadou Fall a préstamo proveniente de Los Ángeles FC hasta junio del próximo año

AP Noticias
jueves 25 agosto 2022 23:02
(AP)

Villarreal obtuvo el jueves al defensa senegalés Mamadou Fall, cedido a préstamo por Los Ángeles FC.

El préstamo termina en junio del año próximo y el LAFC mantendrá los derechos del jugador.

Fall llegó al LAFC en el 2021 a los 18 años. Ha disputado 35 encuentros de temporada regular para el equipo de la MLS en los que anotó cinco goles. Disputó 16 duelos la temporada anterior, siendo titular en 13.

Fall, de 19 años, jugó con la selección sub-17 de Senegal en 2019.

El Villarreal, que sorpresivamente alcanzó las semifinales de la Liga de Campeones la temporada pasada ha ganado sus dos primeros encuentros de La Liga española.

