Vikings resisten para vencer 28-25 a Saints en Londres
Greg Joseph pateó un gol de campo de 47 yardas con 24 segundos por jugar y los Vikings de Minnesota vencieron el domingo 28-25 sobre Nueva Orleáns en el estadio Tottenham Hotspur cuando el intento de 61 yardas de Wil Lutz por los Saints impactó el poste izquierdo y luego al travesaño al expirar el reloj.
El receptor de los Vikings Justin Jefferson superó la marca de Marshon Lattimore al atrapar un pase de 39 yardas previo al gol de campo de Joseph, quien había fallado un punto extra poco antes en el cuarto.
La fallida patada dejó a los Vikings con una ventaja 25-22.
Los Saints avanzaron mediante una ofensiva de ocho jugadas y Lutz convirtió un gol de campo de 60 yardas que empató el marcador con 1:51 por los Saints (1-3), que sufrieron su tercera derrota seguida. El siguiente intento de Lutz se quedó corto por un pelo.
Jefferson cerró con 10 recepciones para 147 yardas y corrió para un touchdown en el tramo final para los Vikings (3-1).
