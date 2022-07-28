Jump to content

Vettel anuncia su retiro de la F1 a final de temporada

Sebastian Vettel, tetracampeón de la Fórmula Uno, se retirará al final de la temporada para pasar más tiempo con su familia

jueves 28 julio 2022 12:18
Sebastian Vettel, que atesora cuatro campeonatos de Fórmula Uno, se retirará al final de la temporada para pasar más tiempo con su familia, anunció el jueves el piloto alemán.

Vettel ganó sus cuatro títulos de la F1 con la escudería Red Bull entre 2010 y 2013. Su última victoria en un gran premio fue al volante de un Ferrari en 2019.

Esta temporada, a bordo de su monoplaza de Aston Martin, no ha podido pasar de un sexto puesto.

“La decisión de retirarme ha sido difícil de tomar y he pasado mucho tiempo pensando en ello", afirmó Vettel. “A final del año quiero tomarme algo más de tiempo para reflexionar en qué me voy a centrar a continuación; tengo muy claro que, siendo padre, quiero pasar más tiempo con mi familia".

