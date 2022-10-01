Venezuela canjea presos con EEUU
Venezuela canjea estadounidenses encarcelados por dos presos en EEUU
Venezuela puso en libertad el sábado a siete estadounidenses encarcelados en el país sudamericano a cambio de la liberación de dos sobrinos de la esposa del presidente Nicolás Maduro que habían estado presos desde hace años en Estados Unidos por condenas de contrabando de drogas, informó un alto funcionario estadounidense.
El canje de los estadounidenses, entre los que se encuentran cinco ejecutivos petroleros retenidos durante casi cinco años, es el mayor intercambio de ciudadanos detenidos jamás realizado por el gobierno del presidente Joe Biden.
“Estamos aliviados y satisfechos de dar hoy la bienvenida con sus familias a siete estadounidenses que estuvieron detenidos injustamente durante demasiado tiempo en Venezuela”, declaró Joshua Geltzer, subasesor de Seguridad Nacional.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.