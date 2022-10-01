Jump to content

Venezuela canjea presos con EEUU

Venezuela canjea estadounidenses encarcelados por dos presos en EEUU

Eric Tucker,Joshua Goodman
sábado 01 octubre 2022 20:08
Venezuela puso en libertad el sábado a siete estadounidenses encarcelados en el país sudamericano a cambio de la liberación de dos sobrinos de la esposa del presidente Nicolás Maduro que habían estado presos desde hace años en Estados Unidos por condenas de contrabando de drogas, informó un alto funcionario estadounidense.

El canje de los estadounidenses, entre los que se encuentran cinco ejecutivos petroleros retenidos durante casi cinco años, es el mayor intercambio de ciudadanos detenidos jamás realizado por el gobierno del presidente Joe Biden.

“Estamos aliviados y satisfechos de dar hoy la bienvenida con sus familias a siete estadounidenses que estuvieron detenidos injustamente durante demasiado tiempo en Venezuela”, declaró Joshua Geltzer, subasesor de Seguridad Nacional.

