Vassell, Poeltl ayudan a que los Spurs aplasten a Twolves
Devin Vassell anota 23 puntos y Jakob Poeltl agrega 14 unidades y 14 rebotes y ayudan a los Spurs de San Antonio a vencer por 115-106 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota
Devin Vassell anotó 23 puntos y Jakob Poeltl agregó 14 unidades y 14 rebotes para ayudar a los Spurs de San Antonio a vencer el lunes por 115-106 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota.
Los Spurs se abalanzaron a una ventaja de 20 tantos en el segundo periodo y expandieron su ventaja a 25 unidades al inicio del último periodo antes de que Minnesota comenzara a recuperarse.
Karl-Anthony Towns sumó 27 unidades y 11 tablas por Minnesota.
Los cinco titulares de los Timberwolves fueron superados por los titulares de los Spurs. Rudy Gobert tuvo problemas y terminó con apenas 11 puntos y siete rebotes.
Los Spurs sumaron 39 tantos en el primer periodo, encestando 17 de 27 tiros de campo (63%). Minnesota se acercó a 10 puntos al medio tiempo antes de que San Antonio volviera a ampliar su ventaja en la segunda mitad.
Minnesota encestó apenas 8 de 31 (25,8%) de sus intentos de tres.
