VanVleet anota 32 y Raptors vencen 116-109 a Rockets
Fred VanVleet consigue 12 de sus 32 puntos, su mejor marca de la temporada, en el cuarto periodo, O
Fred VanVleet consiguió 32 puntos, su mejor marca de la temporada, incluidos 12 en el cuarto periodo, y los Raptors de Toronto derrotaron a los Rockets de Houston 116-109 el miércoles.
O.G. Anunoby igualó su mejor actuación con 27 unidades y añadió 10 rebotes. Otto Porter Jr. anotó 14 puntos, Scottie Barnes 13 y Gary Trent Jr. 11 para que los Raptors mejoraran su marca en casa a 5-1.
VanVleet lorgó su mejor registro de triples, con siete, superando los seis que embocó el lunes en la derrota en Chicago. Atinó 7 de 16 desde larga distancia en contra de los Rockets.
Jabari Smith Jr. totalizó 15 unidades y 10 rebotes, mientras que Kevin Porter Jr. anotó 12 puntos y 11 asistencias, pero los Rockets perdieron por séptima vez en sus últimos ocho compromisos.
Jalen Green aportó 21 puntos y Alperen Sengun 17. Siete distintos jugadores de los Rockets terminaron con doble dígito de unidades.
Toronto tomó una ventaja de 20-19 con 5:53 por jugar en el primer cuarto, pero KJ Martin anotó cinco puntos. Houston cerró el periodo con una racha de 18-9 para tomar la delantera 37-29.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.