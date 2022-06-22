Vancouver y Berlín, próximas sedes de la Copa Laver

Vancouver y Berlín serán las próximas sedes de la Copa Laver de tenis

AP Noticias
miércoles 22 junio 2022 19:00
(AP)

Vancouver y Berlín serán las próximas sedes de la Copa Laver de tenis.

El torneo masculino tiene un formato de equipos Europa vs. Resto del Mundo, y no reparte puntos para el ranking de la ATP.

Se escenificará en la Rogers Arena de Vancouver entre el 22 y 24 de septiembre de 2023 y la Mercedes-Benz Arena de Berlín entre el 20 y 22 de septiembre de 2024.

La quinta edición de la Copa Laver este año se jugará en Londres entre el 23 y 25 de septiembre. El equipo de Europa domina 4-0 el historial.

Las previas sedes fueron Praga en 2017, Chicago en 2018, Ginebra en 2019 y Boston en 2021. La edición de 2020 fue cancelada por la pandemia de coronavirus.

El torneo fue concebido por la empresa que maneja la carrera de Roger Federer, 20 veces campeón de Grand Slam.

