Usuarios reportan problemas en la app de mensajería WhatsApp
Usuarios de todo el mundo reportan problemas para enviar y recibir mensajes en la popular aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp
Usuarios de todo el mundo reportaban problemas el martes para enviar y recibir mensajes en la popular aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp.
Según Downdetector, que sigue informes sobre cortes de servicio, los problemas comenzaron a reportarse alrededor de las 03:00 EDT.
Un vocero de WhatsApp indicó que la compañía está al tanto de que algunos usuarios tienen problemas para enviar mensajes y está trabajando para restablecer el servicio lo antes posibles.
Meta, antes conocida como Facebook, adquirió WhatsApp en 2014. Es una app tremendamente popular, especialmente fuera de Estados Unidos, donde mucha gente la utiliza para comunicarse a diario.
