United deja fuera a Cristiano para duelo ante Atlético
Cristiano Ronaldo no forma parte del plantel de 21 jugadores del Manchester United que viaja a Noruega para un partido amistoso contra el Atlético de Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo no forma parte del plantel de 21 jugadores del Manchester United que voló a Noruega el viernes para un partido amistoso contra el Atlético de Madrid.
El astro portugués no ha jugado ni un solo partido de la pretemporada del United y, según reportes, está buscando un cambio a un equipo que compita en la Liga de Campeones esta temporada. Sostuvo conversaciones con el técnico del United, Erik ten Hag, en la sede de entrenamiento del club el martes.
El United enfrenta al Atlético en Oslo el sábado y tiene un último amistoso el domingo, contra el Rayo Vallecano, antes de iniciar la campaña regular de la Liga Premier ante el Brighton el 7 de agosto.
United no ha dicho si Cristiano participará en el compromiso frente al disponible Rayo Vallecano.
“Algunos de los ausentes del plantel (para el juego ante el Atlético) participarán en el partido del domingo ante el Rayo Vallecano, mientras que otros están enfermos o lesionados”, detalló el United.
