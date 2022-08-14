Una fuerte explosión golpea un mercado en Armenia
Una fuerte explosión golpea un gran mercado en la capital de Armenia, donde provoca un incendio y según reportes atrapa a personas bajo los escombros
Una fuerte explosión en una zona de almacenaje de fuegos artificiales golpeó el domingo un gran mercado en la capital de Armenia. Al menos una persona murió, 20 resultaron heridas y la detonación provocó un gran incendio.
La oficina del alcalde dijo que había un número desconocido de personas atrapadas bajo los escombros del mercado de Surmalu. Una gran humareda se alzaba sobre Ereván.
El mercado se encontraba unos dos kilómetros (1,2 millas) al sur del centro de Ereván. Equipos de rescate trabajaban para sacar a gente de entre los escombros, indicó Levon Sardaryan, vocero del alcalde. La explosión se produjo en una zona donde se almacenaban fuegos artificiales.
Al menos una persona murió y 20 resultaron heridos, según el Ministerio armenio de Servicios de Emergencias.
