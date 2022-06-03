Un incendio arrasa un centro de negocios en Moscú
Al menos dos personas son trasladadas a un hospital tras un enorme incendio que arrasa un edificio de oficinas en el oeste de Moscú
Al menos dos personas fueron trasladadas a un hospital luego de que un enorme incendio arrasó un edificio de oficinas en el oeste de Moscú el viernes. Se teme que varias personas puedan estar atrapadas aún en el interior del centro de negocios.
Las fuerzas de emergencia rusas desplazaron a 180 bomberos, docenas de vehículos y tres helicópteros para contener el fuego.
Unas 125 personas fueron rescatadas del inmueble, y los equipos buscaban a cualquiera que pudiese estar todavía en el interior, agregaron.
El nuevo ministro de emergencias del país, Alexander Kurenkov, acudió al lugar para supervisar las labores de extinción.
Las autoridades no ofrecieron una posible causa del incendio. Los medios rusos, por su parte, apuntaron a la posibilidad de que un cortocircuito hubiese provocado las llamas.
