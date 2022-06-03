Un incendio arrasa un centro de negocios en Moscú

Al menos dos personas son trasladadas a un hospital tras un enorme incendio que arrasa un edificio de oficinas en el oeste de Moscú

AP Noticias
viernes 03 junio 2022 11:00
EUR-GEN RUSIA-INCENDIO
EUR-GEN RUSIA-INCENDIO
(AP)

Al menos dos personas fueron trasladadas a un hospital luego de que un enorme incendio arrasó un edificio de oficinas en el oeste de Moscú el viernes. Se teme que varias personas puedan estar atrapadas aún en el interior del centro de negocios.

Las fuerzas de emergencia rusas desplazaron a 180 bomberos, docenas de vehículos y tres helicópteros para contener el fuego.

Unas 125 personas fueron rescatadas del inmueble, y los equipos buscaban a cualquiera que pudiese estar todavía en el interior, agregaron.

El nuevo ministro de emergencias del país, Alexander Kurenkov, acudió al lugar para supervisar las labores de extinción.

Las autoridades no ofrecieron una posible causa del incendio. Los medios rusos, por su parte, apuntaron a la posibilidad de que un cortocircuito hubiese provocado las llamas.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in