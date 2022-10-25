Un eclipse parcial le da un mordisco al Sol

Gran parte de Europa y algunas zonas de África y Asia vieron cómo la Luna tomó un bocado del Sol durante un eclipse parcial

Maddie Burakoff
martes 25 octubre 2022 22:21

Un eclipse parcial le da un mordisco al Sol

ECLIPSE SOLAR

Gran parte de Europa y algunas zonas de África y Asia vieron cómo la Luna se llevó un bocado del Sol durante el segundo y último eclipse solar del año.

El eclipse parcial duró unas cuatro horas. En su punto álgido, el eclipse cubrió más del 80% del Sol.

Un eclipse solar se produce cuando la trayectoria de la Luna se interpone entre la Tierra y el Sol, y bloquea la luz solar. En un eclipse parcial, los cuerpos celestes no están alineados perfectamente, por lo que se asoma una parte del Sol.

El próximo eclipse solar se producirá en abril: un tipo de eclipse híbrido poco frecuente que se verá como un eclipse total en partes de Australia y Asia.

El Departamento de Salud y Ciencia de The Associated Press recibe el apoyo del Departamento de Educación Científica del Instituto Médico Howard Hughes. La AP es la única responsable de todo el contenido.

