Un atropello en Berlín deja un muerto y ocho heridos
Un auto atropella a peatones en Berlín y causa al menos un muerto y ocho heridos, según los equipos de emergencias
Un auto atropelló a peatones en Berlín el miércoles y causó al menos un muerto y ocho heridos, según los equipos de emergencias.
El portavoz del departamento de bomberos de la ciudad, Stefan Salzwedel, quien confirmó las cifras de víctimas a The Associated Press, no pudo ofrecer más más información sobre las víctimas.
El incidente ocurrió cerca de la popular calle comercial Kurfuerstendamm, en el oeste de la capital alemana, explicó el vocero de la policía berlinesa, Martin Dams.
El conductor del vehículo fue detenido, agregó apuntando que por el momento no estaba claro si se trataba de un accidente o si el sospechoso se dirigió a la multitud de forma deliberada.
El portavoz no pudo confirmar de inmediato el reporte de la televisora pública RBB que decía que al menos 10 personas resultaron heridas.
El atropello fue cerca de la Breitscheidplatz, la plaza donde un extremista atropelló y mató a 13 personas en un ataque a un mercado navideño.
