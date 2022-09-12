Jump to content

Umar Sadiq estará fuera con la Real Sociedad por lesión

El delantero de la Real Sociedad Umar Sadiq podría perderse el resto de la temporada tras sufrir un desgarre en la rodilla en su tercer encuentro con el club que lo firmó proveniente del Almería

AP Noticias
lunes 12 septiembre 2022 19:43
REAL SOCIEDAD-SADIQ
(AP)

El delantero de la Real Sociedad Umar Sadiq podría perderse el resto de la temporada tras sufrir una seria lesión de rodilla en su tercer encuentro para el club español.

El lunes el equipo indicó que Sadiq sufrió una ruptura del ligamento anterior cruzado de la rodilla derecha y necesitará cirugía. El club no indicó cuánto tiempo creen que estará fuera, pero es poco probable que se recupere antes del final de la campaña.

El futbolista nigeriano de 25 años se lesionó en la derrota 2-1 ante el Getafe el domingo.

Sadiq llegó proveniente del Almería al final de la ventana de transferencias. Anotó en su debut con la Sociedad en el empate 1-1 con el Atlético de Madrid al inicio del mes.

Anteriormente Sadiq jugó para varios equipos en Italia y ayudó a Nigeria a ganar la medalla de bronce en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río 2016.

