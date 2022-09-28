UE promete represalias si daños en gasoductos son sabotajes
La Unión Europea sospecha que los daños en dos gasoductos submarinos fueron un sabotaje y amenaza con represalias a cualquier ataque a la red energética europea, el jefe de la política exterior comunitaria, Josep Borrell
La Unión Europea sospecha que los daños en dos gasoductos submarinos fueron un sabotaje y amenazó con represalias a cualquier ataque a la red energética europea, según dijo el miércoles el jefe de la política exterior comunitaria, Josep Borrell.
“Toda la información disponible indica que esas fugas son el resultado de un acto deliberado”, dijo Borrell en un comunicado en nombre de los 27 estados miembros. “Cualquier interferencia deliberada de la infraestructura energética europea es completamente inaceptable y encontrará una respuesta firme y unida”.
Los sismólogos reportaron el martes varias explosiones en el Mar Báltico antes de que se descubrieran las inusuales fugas en dos ductos de gas natural que van de Rusia a Alemania.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.