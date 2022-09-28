Jump to content

UE promete represalias si daños en gasoductos son sabotajes

La Unión Europea sospecha que los daños en dos gasoductos submarinos fueron un sabotaje y amenaza con represalias a cualquier ataque a la red energética europea, el jefe de la política exterior comunitaria, Josep Borrell

miércoles 28 septiembre 2022 08:07
La Unión Europea sospecha que los daños en dos gasoductos submarinos fueron un sabotaje y amenazó con represalias a cualquier ataque a la red energética europea, según dijo el miércoles el jefe de la política exterior comunitaria, Josep Borrell.

“Toda la información disponible indica que esas fugas son el resultado de un acto deliberado”, dijo Borrell en un comunicado en nombre de los 27 estados miembros. “Cualquier interferencia deliberada de la infraestructura energética europea es completamente inaceptable y encontrará una respuesta firme y unida”.

Los sismólogos reportaron el martes varias explosiones en el Mar Báltico antes de que se descubrieran las inusuales fugas en dos ductos de gas natural que van de Rusia a Alemania.

