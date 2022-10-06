Jump to content

Ucrania dice haber liberado 400 km2 en Jersón en seis días

Las fuerzas ucranianas han reconquistado 400 kilómetros cuadrados de territorio en el sur de la región de Jersón en lo que va de mes, anuncia el mando militar del sur de Ucrania

Associated Press
jueves 06 octubre 2022 17:53
UCRANIA-GUERRA-TERRITORIO LIBERADO
(AP)

Las fuerzas ucranianas han reconquistado 400 kilómetros cuadrados de territorio en el sur de la región de Jersón en lo que va de mes, mientras siguen haciendo retroceder a las tropas rusas en el sur y el este del país, anunció el jueves el mando militar del sur de Ucrania.

Natalia Humeniuk, portavoz del Mando Operativo Sur del ejército ucraniano, dijo en una sesión informativa que la situación a lo largo del frente sur estaba cambiando rápidamente y que continuaba siendo complicada.

Ucrania ha liberado 29 poblaciones en la región desde el 1 de octubre, aseguró Oleksii Hromov, jefe adjunto del Departamento Operativo Principal del Estado Mayor del ejército ucraniano, en una sesión informativa aparte.

