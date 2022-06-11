Ucrania 3, Armenia 0 en Liga de las Naciones de UEFA
Ucrania gana su segundo partido consecutivo en la Liga de las Naciones al vencer a Armenia 3-0 con goles en el segundo tiempo del partido jugado en terreno neutral en Lodz, Polonia
Ucrania ganó su segundo partido consecutivo en la Liga de las Naciones al vencer a Armenia 3-0 con goles en el segundo tiempo del partido jugado el sábado en terreno neutral en Lodz, Polonia.
Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev y Vitaliy Mykolenko anotaron para los ucranianos, que no pueden jugar en su país debido a la invasión rusa.
El miércoles Ucrania venció como visitante a Irlanda 1-0.
En otros partidos de la fecha, Inglaterra recibe a Italia en una repetición de la final de la última Copa de Europa, Hungría a Alemania y Holanda a Polonia.
