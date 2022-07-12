Jump to content

Twitter demanda para obligar a Musk a completar compra

Twitter anuncia que ha presentado una demanda contra Elon Musk para obligarlo a completar la adquisición por 44.000 millones de dólares que acordó en abril

AP Noticias
martes 12 julio 2022 22:45
TWITTER-MUSK
(AP)

Twitter ha entablado una demanda contra Elon Musk para obligarlo a completar la adquisición por 44.000 millones de dólares que acordó en abril, anunció la compañía el martes.

Musk y Twitter han estado preparándose para una disputa legal desde que el empresario señaló el viernes que se retractaba de su acuerdo para adquirir la red social.

El presidente de la junta de Twitter, Bret Taylor, tuiteó el martes que la junta directiva presentó una demanda ante el Tribunal de Equidad de Delaware “para que Elon Musk rinda cuentas sobre sus obligaciones contractuales”.

La corte de Delaware suele manejar disputas empresariales entre las muchas empresas que están constituidas en la zona, incluida Twitter.

