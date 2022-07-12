Twitter demanda para obligar a Musk a completar compra
Twitter anuncia que ha presentado una demanda contra Elon Musk para obligarlo a completar la adquisición por 44.000 millones de dólares que acordó en abril
Twitter ha entablado una demanda contra Elon Musk para obligarlo a completar la adquisición por 44.000 millones de dólares que acordó en abril, anunció la compañía el martes.
Musk y Twitter han estado preparándose para una disputa legal desde que el empresario señaló el viernes que se retractaba de su acuerdo para adquirir la red social.
El presidente de la junta de Twitter, Bret Taylor, tuiteó el martes que la junta directiva presentó una demanda ante el Tribunal de Equidad de Delaware “para que Elon Musk rinda cuentas sobre sus obligaciones contractuales”.
La corte de Delaware suele manejar disputas empresariales entre las muchas empresas que están constituidas en la zona, incluida Twitter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.