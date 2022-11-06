Tua y Dolphins superan a Bears y opacan día récord de Fields
Tua Tagovailoa lanza para tres touchdowns, Tyreek Hill acumula 143 yardas por aire y los Dolphins de Miami se sobreponen a una histórica actuación terrestre de Justin Fields para vencer 35-32 a los Bears de Chicago
Tua Tagovailoa lanzó para tres touchdowns, Tyreek Hill acumuló 143 yardas por aire y los Dolphins de Miami se sobrepusieron a una histórica actuación terrestre de Justin Fields para vencer el domingo 35-32 a los Bears de Chicago.
En un partido en que ningún equipo hizo mucho para detener al otro, los Dolphins (6-3) no tuvieron problemas para mover el balón contra una defensa abatida e hicieron lo suficiente para sumar su tercera victoria consecutiva.
Fields corrió para 178 yardas, la mayor cantidad de un quarterback de la NFL en un juego de temporada regular. Registró un acarreo de 61 yardas para touchdown y lanzó para otros tres. También se convirtió en el primer jugador desde al menos 1950 con al menos 150 yardas por tierra y tres pases de touchdown en un juego.
Su actuación dio a los Bears (3-6) una oportunidad al final. Recibieron el balón en su yarda 28 después que Miami despejara con poco menos de tres minutos para el final. Pero en cuarta y 10 en la yarda 42, Fields lanzó un pase incompleto a Equanimeous St. Brown, sellando la quinta derrota de Chicago en seis juegos.
