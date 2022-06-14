Tsitsipas se cita con Kyrgios en Halle

El griego Stefanos Tsitsipas, segundo cabeza de serie, doblega al francés Benjamin Bonzi por 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 en la primera ronda del Abierto de Halle

AP Noticias
martes 14 junio 2022 17:44
HALLE
HALLE
(AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas, segundo cabeza de serie, doblegó al francés Benjamin Bonzi por 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 en la primera ronda del Abierto de Halle el martes, cuando Felix Auger-Aliassime y Nick Kyrgios también sortearon sus debuts.

Tsitsipas, quien venía de alcanzar los cuartos de final en Stuttgart la semana pasada, tuvo que emplearse a fondo para superar al número 52 del ranking en 1 hora y 55 minutos. El griego lidera la Gira de la ATP con 36 victorias en 2022.

Tsitsipas busca su segundo título del año y el primero en césped. Su rival de turno será el australiano Kyrgios, quien dio cuenta 6-3, 7-5 del alemán Daniel Altmaier.

Auger-Aliassime, cuarto preclasificado, derrotó al estadounidense Marcos Girón por 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 y se las verá en la segunda ronda con el español Pablo Carreno Busta (6to cabeza de serie), quien el lunes venció al adolescente danés Holger Rune.

Además, el chileno Christian Garín se despidió a las primeras de cambio al caer 6-2, 6-3 ante el estadounidense Sebastian Korda. El polaco Hubert Hurkacz (5to preclasificado) venció 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 al estadounidense Maxime Cressy.

