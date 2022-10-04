Trump pide a Corte Suprema que anule fallo sobre documentos
Abogados del expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump piden a la Corte Suprema que intervenga en la batalla legal sobre los documentos clasificados confiscados durante un allanamiento del FBI en su finca de Florida
Abogados del expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump solicitaron el martes a la Corte Suprema que intervenga en la batalla legal sobre los documentos clasificados que fueron confiscados durante un allanamiento del FBI de su finca de Florida.
El equipo legal de Trump le pidió al máximo tribunal que anule el fallo de una corte inferior y permita que un árbitro independiente revise los aproximadamente 100 documentos con etiqueta de confidencialidad que fueron confiscados durante el operativo del 8 de agosto.
Un panel de tres jueces limitó el mes pasado la revisión del árbitro de un grupo más grande de documentos no clasificados.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.