Trump pide a Corte Suprema que anule fallo sobre documentos

Abogados del expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump piden a la Corte Suprema que intervenga en la batalla legal sobre los documentos clasificados confiscados durante un allanamiento del FBI en su finca de Florida

Eric Tucker
martes 04 octubre 2022 21:38
TRUMP-FBI
(AP)

Abogados del expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump solicitaron el martes a la Corte Suprema que intervenga en la batalla legal sobre los documentos clasificados que fueron confiscados durante un allanamiento del FBI de su finca de Florida.

El equipo legal de Trump le pidió al máximo tribunal que anule el fallo de una corte inferior y permita que un árbitro independiente revise los aproximadamente 100 documentos con etiqueta de confidencialidad que fueron confiscados durante el operativo del 8 de agosto.

Un panel de tres jueces limitó el mes pasado la revisión del árbitro de un grupo más grande de documentos no clasificados.

