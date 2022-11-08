Trump hará "gran anuncio" el 15 de noviembre

El expresidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes que hará un “gran anuncio” la próxima semana en Florida, mientras coquetea con la posibilidad de una tercera candidatura presidencial

Jill Colvin
martes 08 noviembre 2022 03:26
TRUMP-ELECCIONES
TRUMP-ELECCIONES
(AP)

El expresidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes que hará un “gran anuncio” la próxima semana en Florida, mientras coquetea con la posibilidad de una tercera candidatura presidencial.

“Voy a hacer un gran anuncio el martes 15 de noviembre en Mar-a-Lago”, manifestó Trump ante una multitud que lo aclamaba en Vandalia, Ohio, el lunes por la noche, donde estaba celebrando su último mitin de la temporada de elecciones para apoyar al candidato al Senado JD Vance. “No queremos que nada reste importancia a mañana”.

Trump ha sido cada vez más explícito sobre sus planes de lanzar una tercera campaña presidencial, y en los últimos días ha dicho que “muy, muy, muy probablemente” se postularía de nuevo y que formalizaría sus intenciones “muy, muy pronto.”

“Probablemente tendré que hacerlo de nuevo, pero estén atentos”, dijo el domingo por la noche en Miami.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in