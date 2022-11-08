Trump hará "gran anuncio" el 15 de noviembre
El expresidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes que hará un “gran anuncio” la próxima semana en Florida, mientras coquetea con la posibilidad de una tercera candidatura presidencial
El expresidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes que hará un “gran anuncio” la próxima semana en Florida, mientras coquetea con la posibilidad de una tercera candidatura presidencial.
“Voy a hacer un gran anuncio el martes 15 de noviembre en Mar-a-Lago”, manifestó Trump ante una multitud que lo aclamaba en Vandalia, Ohio, el lunes por la noche, donde estaba celebrando su último mitin de la temporada de elecciones para apoyar al candidato al Senado JD Vance. “No queremos que nada reste importancia a mañana”.
Trump ha sido cada vez más explícito sobre sus planes de lanzar una tercera campaña presidencial, y en los últimos días ha dicho que “muy, muy, muy probablemente” se postularía de nuevo y que formalizaría sus intenciones “muy, muy pronto.”
“Probablemente tendré que hacerlo de nuevo, pero estén atentos”, dijo el domingo por la noche en Miami.
