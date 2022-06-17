Trout y Ohtani guían a Angelinos al triunfo ante Maraineros

Mike Trout vuelve a atormentar a Seattle con el 48vo y 49no jonrón de su carrera frente al rival de la división, Shohei Ohtani lanza seis innings con pelota de tres hits y Angelinos derrotan 4-1 a Marineros

AP Noticias
viernes 17 junio 2022 07:01
(AP)

Mike Trout volvió a atormentar a Seattle con el 48vo y 49no jonrón de su carrera frente al rival de la división, Shohei Ohtani lanzó seis innings con pelota de tres hits y los Angelinos de Los Ángeles derrotaron el jueves por 4-1 a los Marineros.

Trout la sacó del parque en el tercer episodio ante el abridor de Seattle, George Kirby, y repitió hazaña en el séptimo frente al relevista Sergio Romo. Es el toletero con más cuadrangulares en el T-Mobile Park como visitante, con 18 esta temporada y un total de 30 como profesional.

Tras frustrar el intento de Tyler Anderson de cerrar un juego sin hits en la víspera, el jueves fue Ohtani (5-4) quien se encargó de anular a los bateadores rivales. El as de los Angelinos se apuntó su segunda victoria al hilo tras coronar su labor con seis ponches.

El cubano Raisel Iglesias eliminó a los tres últimos relevistas en la novena para su 13er salvamento.

La derrota fue a la foja de Kirby (1-2) luego de conceder seis hits en seis capítulos, con seis abanicados.

Por los Angelinos, el venezolano Luis Rengifo de 4-0.

Por los Marineros, el dominicano Julio Rodríguez de 4-0. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 4-2.

