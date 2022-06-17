Trout y Ohtani guían a Angelinos al triunfo ante Maraineros
Mike Trout vuelve a atormentar a Seattle con el 48vo y 49no jonrón de su carrera frente al rival de la división, Shohei Ohtani lanza seis innings con pelota de tres hits y Angelinos derrotan 4-1 a Marineros
Mike Trout volvió a atormentar a Seattle con el 48vo y 49no jonrón de su carrera frente al rival de la división, Shohei Ohtani lanzó seis innings con pelota de tres hits y los Angelinos de Los Ángeles derrotaron el jueves por 4-1 a los Marineros.
Trout la sacó del parque en el tercer episodio ante el abridor de Seattle, George Kirby, y repitió hazaña en el séptimo frente al relevista Sergio Romo. Es el toletero con más cuadrangulares en el T-Mobile Park como visitante, con 18 esta temporada y un total de 30 como profesional.
Tras frustrar el intento de Tyler Anderson de cerrar un juego sin hits en la víspera, el jueves fue Ohtani (5-4) quien se encargó de anular a los bateadores rivales. El as de los Angelinos se apuntó su segunda victoria al hilo tras coronar su labor con seis ponches.
El cubano Raisel Iglesias eliminó a los tres últimos relevistas en la novena para su 13er salvamento.
La derrota fue a la foja de Kirby (1-2) luego de conceder seis hits en seis capítulos, con seis abanicados.
Por los Angelinos, el venezolano Luis Rengifo de 4-0.
Por los Marineros, el dominicano Julio Rodríguez de 4-0. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 4-2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.