Trail Blazers vencen a Lakers y se mantienen invictos
Damian Lillard anota 41 puntos, Jerami Grant encesta a tres segundos del final y los invictos Trail Blazers de Portland impiden que los Lakers se apunten su primer victoria bajo el mando del nuevo coach Darvin Ham al vencer 106-104 a Los Ángeles
Damian Lillard anotó 41 puntos, Jerami Grant encestó a tres segundos del final y los invictos Trail Blazers de Portland impidieron que los Lakers se apuntaran su primer victoria bajo el mando del nuevo coach Darvin Ham al vencer 106-104 a Los Ángeles el domingo.
Portland perdía 102-95 con 1:56 minutos por jugar, pero terminó el encuentro con una racha de 11-2 y lo ganó cuando LeBron James falló un tiro de larga distancia justo antes del final.
Patrick Beverley, James y Russell Westbrook erraron tiros para Los Ángeles en la recta final y Anfernee Simons encestó sobre Anthony Davis con 36 segundos restantes para reducir el déficit de Portland a 102-101. Lillard luego acertó su sexto triple, pero James se abrió paso al área para una clavada del empate sin oposición con 7,7 segundos por jugar.
Grant, quien terminó con 16 puntos, luego anotó la canasta del desempate. James tuvo una oportunidad en la jugada final, pero falló.
James sumó 31 puntos, ocho tableros y ocho asistencias, mientras que Davis acabó con 22 unidades, 10 rebotes y seis bloqueos para los Lakers (0-3).
