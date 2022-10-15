Jump to content

Tottenham vence a Everton 2-0 y conserva invicto como local

Con goles de Harry Kane y Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham conserva su invicto como local al vencer a Everton 2-0

AP Noticias
sábado 15 octubre 2022 21:00
INGLATERRA-LIGA
(AP)

Con goles de Harry Kane y Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham conservó su invicto como local al vencer a Everton 2-0 el sábado.

Derribado en el área por Jordan Pickford, Kane abrió el marcador de penal a los 59 minutos. Hojbjerg sentenció el encuentro sobre el final.

Tottenham quedó igualado en puntos con el escolta Manchester City, que el domingo visita a Liverpool.

Su total de 23 puntos en 10 fechas significa el mejor comienzo de temporada para Tottenham en la Premier y el mejor desde 1963.

En otros resultados, Wolverhampton Wanderers venció a Nottingham Forest 1-0 y salió de la zona de descenso; Fulham y Bournemouth empataron 2-2; y Leicester empató con Crystal Palace 0-0.

