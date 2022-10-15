Tottenham vence a Everton 2-0 y conserva invicto como local
Con goles de Harry Kane y Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham conserva su invicto como local al vencer a Everton 2-0
Con goles de Harry Kane y Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham conservó su invicto como local al vencer a Everton 2-0 el sábado.
Derribado en el área por Jordan Pickford, Kane abrió el marcador de penal a los 59 minutos. Hojbjerg sentenció el encuentro sobre el final.
Tottenham quedó igualado en puntos con el escolta Manchester City, que el domingo visita a Liverpool.
Su total de 23 puntos en 10 fechas significa el mejor comienzo de temporada para Tottenham en la Premier y el mejor desde 1963.
En otros resultados, Wolverhampton Wanderers venció a Nottingham Forest 1-0 y salió de la zona de descenso; Fulham y Bournemouth empataron 2-2; y Leicester empató con Crystal Palace 0-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.