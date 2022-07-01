Tottenham finaliza fichaje del brasileño Richarlison
El Tottenham ha finalizado el fichaje del delantero brasileño Richarlison, procedente del Everton
El Tottenham ha finalizado el fichaje del delantero brasileño Richarlison, procedente del Everton.
Los dos clubes ingleses anunciaron el viernes que Richarlison ha firmado un contrato por cinco años con el Tottenham, mudándose a Londres tras cuatro años en Goodison Park. Los medios de comunicación británicos reportaron que el costo de la transferencia fue de 60 millones de libras (73 millones de dólares).
El delantero de 25 años de edad disputó 152 juegos con el Everton en todas las competiciones, anotando 53 goles. Ha marcado 48 dianas en un total de 173 partidos jugados en la Liga Premier con el Everton y el Watford, el club londinense al que se unió procedente del Fluminense en 2017.
Richarlison se convierte en el cuarto fichaje de verano del Tottenham, tras Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic e Yves Bissouma. El jugador añade otra opción de ataque para el entrenador Antonio Conte, que ha confiado mucho en Harry Kane y Son Heung-min para los goles.
También el viernes, el Manchester City fichó al portero del Arminia Bielefeld, Stefan Ortega, con un contrato de tres años.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.