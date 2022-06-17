Tottenham ficha al mediocampista Yves Bissouma del Brighton
Tottenham refuerza sus opciones en el centro de la cancha antes del regreso del club a la Liga de Campeones al fichar al seleccionado maliense Yves Bissouma, proveniente del Brighton de la Liga Premier inglesa
Tottenham reforzó el viernes sus opciones en el centro de la cancha antes del regreso del club a la Liga de Campeones al fichar al seleccionado maliense Yves Bissouma, proveniente del Brighton de la Liga Premier inglesa.
Tottenham anunció el fichaje sin revelar una tarifa. Los medios británicos reportaron que Bissouma estaba costando 25 millones de libras (30,5 millones de dólares).
Bissouma ha jugado para el Brighton desde 2018 después de unirse proveniente del Lille, participando en 123 partidos en todos los torneos.
Su llegada ofrece competencia en el centro de la cancha a Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur y Oliver Skipp.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.