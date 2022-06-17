Tottenham ficha al mediocampista Yves Bissouma del Brighton

Tottenham refuerza sus opciones en el centro de la cancha antes del regreso del club a la Liga de Campeones al fichar al seleccionado maliense Yves Bissouma, proveniente del Brighton de la Liga Premier inglesa

AP Noticias
viernes 17 junio 2022 20:53
(AP)

Tottenham reforzó el viernes sus opciones en el centro de la cancha antes del regreso del club a la Liga de Campeones al fichar al seleccionado maliense Yves Bissouma, proveniente del Brighton de la Liga Premier inglesa.

Tottenham anunció el fichaje sin revelar una tarifa. Los medios británicos reportaron que Bissouma estaba costando 25 millones de libras (30,5 millones de dólares).

Bissouma ha jugado para el Brighton desde 2018 después de unirse proveniente del Lille, participando en 123 partidos en todos los torneos.

Su llegada ofrece competencia en el centro de la cancha a Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur y Oliver Skipp.

