Tiroteo en Carolina del Norte deja 5 muertos

Cinco personas, entre ellas un agente de policía, mueren durante un tiroteo en una zona residencial, informa la alcaldesa de una localidad de Carolina del Norte

AP Noticias
viernes 14 octubre 2022 02:26
CAROLINA DEL NORTE-TIROTEO
Cinco personas, entre ellas un agente de policía, murieron el jueves durante un tiroteo en una zona residencial, informó la alcaldesa de una localidad de Carolina del Norte.

Varias personas fueron baleadas en el sendero del río Neuse alrededor de las 17:00 horas, señaló la alcaldesa de Raleigh, Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Señaló que el departamento de policía le informó alrededor de las 20:00 horas que el sospechoso había sido “contenido” en una zona residencial.

