Tigres doblegan 2-1 a Guardianes; Castro consigue jonrón
El venezolano Harold Castro conecta un cuadrangular por tercera ocasión en tres partidos, Jeimer Candelario dispara un vuelacercas y los Tigres de Detroit doblegan 2-1 a los Guardianes de Cleveland
El venezolano Harold Castro conectó un cuadrangular por tercera ocasión en tres partidos, Jeimer Candelario disparó un vuelacercas y los Tigres de Detroit doblegaron el domingo 2-1 a los Guardianes de Cleveland.
Detroit consiguió la victoria a pesar de sólo conectar cuatro indiscutibles. Los Tigres derrotaron a Cleveland apenas por séptima ocasión en sus últimos 28 duelos en el Comerica Park.
“Definitamente hemos sido resistentes", dijo el piloto de los Tigres, A.J. Hinch, “pero ganamos una serie a un equipo de la división”.
El abridor de los Tigres, el dominicano Elvin Rodriguez, trabajó cuatro entradas en blanco y permitió dos hits en su segunda apertura en grandes ligas. Ponchó a cuatro sin dar bases por bola y dejó el montículo debido a un calambre en la parte inferior del cuerpo.
Alex Lange (2-1) aplicó cuatro outs y se llevó la victoria. El dominicano Gregory Soto, sexto lanzador de Detroit en el encuentro, permitió un sencillo cuando iban dos outs y obtuvo su octavo salvamento.
Castro disparó su jonrón en el cuarto inning a Triston McKenzie (3-4).
Por los Tigres, el venezolano Harold Castro de 3-1, una anotada, una producida. Los puertorriqueños Javier Báez de 3-0 y Willi Castro de 3-0.
Por los Guardianes, los dominicanos Amed Rosario de 4-0 y José Ramírez de 3-0. El venezolano Andrés Giménez de 4-1, una anotada.
