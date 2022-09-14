Jump to content

Tifón no impactará Shanghái; avanza por costa de China

Un tifón se dirigía a la costa de China y está pronosticado a tocar tierra cerca del puerto de Ningbo durante el miércoles

AP Noticias
miércoles 14 septiembre 2022 04:49
(AP)

Un tifón se dirigía el miércoles a la costa de China y está pronosticado a tocar tierra cerca del puerto de Ningbo durante el día.

El tifón Muifa tenía vientos máximos sostenidos de 145 km/h (90 mph) a medida que se desplaza en dirección noreste, informó el Observatorio de Hong Kong.

El trayecto de la tormenta lo colocaría apenas al este de la ciudad de Shanghái y posteriormente en tierra entre las provincias de Jiangsu y Shandong, en la costa nororiental de China.

El aeropuerto de Ningbo canceló todos sus vuelos y se ordenó que más de 11.000 embarcaciones pesqueras regresaran a puerto en la provincia de Zhejiang, según reportes de prensa de China.

El requerimiento de una prueba diagnóstica a coronavirus con resultado negativo en las últimas 72 horas, que es obligatorio en la mayor parte de China para ingresar a edificios y otras áreas públicas, quedó suspendido en Ningbo, salvo para aeropuertos, estaciones de tren y entradas a autopistas.

