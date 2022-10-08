Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tiafoe y Fritz son los finalistas del Abierto de Tokio

Frances Tiafoe y Taylor Fritz ganan sus respectivas semifinales en tres sets y protagonizarán una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Tokio

AP Noticias
sábado 08 octubre 2022 15:23
ABIERTO DE JAPÓN
ABIERTO DE JAPÓN
(AP)

Frances Tiafoe y Taylor Fritz ganaron sus respectivas semifinales en tres sets el sábado y protagonizarán una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Tokio.

Tiafoe perdió por primera vez un set en el torneo antes de vencer al surcoreano Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 y llegar a una por segunda vez en la temporada.

“Fue un match raro, pero me siento feliz de haber llegado”, dijo Tiafoe, que jugará la quinta final de su carrera. “No siempre será bonito, no siempre será lo mejor, pero lo que importa es ganar”.

Fritz, que pasó una semana en cuarentena luego de dar positivo para el COVID-19 en Seúl la semana pasada, perdía 3-1 en el set decisivo, pero se recuperó para vencer a Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in