Tiafoe y Fritz son los finalistas del Abierto de Tokio
Frances Tiafoe y Taylor Fritz ganan sus respectivas semifinales en tres sets y protagonizarán una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Tokio
Frances Tiafoe y Taylor Fritz ganaron sus respectivas semifinales en tres sets el sábado y protagonizarán una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Tokio.
Tiafoe perdió por primera vez un set en el torneo antes de vencer al surcoreano Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 y llegar a una por segunda vez en la temporada.
“Fue un match raro, pero me siento feliz de haber llegado”, dijo Tiafoe, que jugará la quinta final de su carrera. “No siempre será bonito, no siempre será lo mejor, pero lo que importa es ganar”.
Fritz, que pasó una semana en cuarentena luego de dar positivo para el COVID-19 en Seúl la semana pasada, perdía 3-1 en el set decisivo, pero se recuperó para vencer a Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
