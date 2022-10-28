Thunder derrota a Clippers por 2da vez, ahora por 118-110
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anota 24 puntos para el Thunder de Oklahoma City, que derrota por segunda vez consecutiva a los Clippers de Los Ángeles ahora por 118-110
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 24 puntos para el Thunder de Oklahoma City, que derrotó el jueves por segunda vez consecutiva a los Clippers de Los Ángeles ahora por 118-110.
Lu Dort consiguió 21 tantos y Aleksej Pokusevski 15 para el Thunder, que el martes se impuso 108-94 a los propios Clippers.
El alero Kawhi Leonard, de los Clippers, no vio acción en ambos partidos contra el Thunder debido a una lesión previa en la rodilla derecha.
Paul George, que jugó el jueves con los Clippers tras estar en la banca el martes por enfermedad, terminó con 10 unidades tras acertar 4 de 12 lanzamientos.
Norman Powell fue el mejor anotador de los Clippers con 21 unidades. Reggie Jackson anotó 18 y John Wall 17 para Los Ángeles, que sufrió su tercer descalabro al hilo.
El Thunder se puso en ventaja 30-12 en el primer cuarto, pero los Clippers dieron la vuelta al marcador 60-53 al medio tiempo gracias a que Wall y Jackson anotaron 12 puntos cada uno.
