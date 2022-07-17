Jump to content

“Thor: Love & Thunder” sigue al tope de la taquilla en EEUU

“Thor: Love & Thunder” bajó un 68% en su segundo fin de semana en los cines pero aun así se mantuvo al tope de la taquilla en Estados Unidos

AP Noticias
domingo 17 julio 2022 18:10
LAS DIEZ PELICULAS
(AP)

“Thor: Love & Thunder” bajó un 68% en su segundo fin de semana en los cines pero aun así se mantuvo al tope de la taquilla en Estados Unidos, según estimados de la industria difundidos el domingo.

“Love and Thunder” recaudó 46 millones de dólares para un total de 498 millones para las dos semanas. Es un declive sustancial, pero similar al que han sufrido otras películas de superhéroes de Disney como “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (68%), “Black Widow” (68%) y “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (67%).

Entretanto la película de misterio “Where the Crawdads Sing” debutó con 17 millones de dólares.

“Top Gun: Maverick” sigue en cuarto lugar con 12 millones en su octavo fin de semana. “Elvis” lleva 106,2 millones en sus cuatro semanas.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” también tuvo un fuerte desempeño con 1,9 millones recaudados en 980 cines.

Entretanto la película animada “Minions: The Rise of Gru” quedó en segundo lugar con 26 millones de dólares en su tercer fin de semana. Hasta ahora lleva 262,6 millones acumulados a nivel nacional y 532,7 millones a nivel internacional.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” debutó con un recaudo modesto de 6,3 millones de dólares.

Las 10 películas más taquilleras de este fin de semana en Estados Unidos y Canadá, según Comscore. Las cifras definitivas salen el lunes.

1. “Thor: Love and Thunder” - $46 millones.

2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” - $26 millones.

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - $17 millones.

4. “Top Gun: Maverick” - $12 millones.

5. “Elvis” - $7,6 millones.

6. “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” - $6,3 millones

7. “The Black Phone” - $5,3 millones.

8. “Jurassic: Dominion” - $5 millones.

9. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” - $1,9 millones.

10. “Lightyear” - $1,3 millones.

___

