‘The Woman King’ triunfa en la taquilla en EEUU

“The Woman King” fue la película más taquillera al debutar este fin de semana y recaudar 19 millones de dólares

AP Noticias
domingo 18 septiembre 2022 16:51
LAS DIEZ PELICULAS
(AP)

“The Woman King” fue la película más taquillera al debutar este fin de semana y recaudar 19 millones de dólares, según estimó Sony el domingo.

La película, dirigida por Gina Prince-Bythewood, se estrenó en 3.765 salas y tuvo un presupuesto reportado de 50 millones de dólares.

La película de terror “Barbarian” quedó de segunda con 6,3 millones, en su segundo fin de semana.

Fue un fin de semana de estrenos que incluyó la película de terror “Pearl”, la de misterio “See How They Run”, el documental “Moonage Daydream” sobre David Bowie, “Confess, Fletch” con Jon Hamm y “The Silent Twins” de Focus Features.

“See How They Run”, un misterio policial ubicado en los años cincuenta con Saoirse Ronan y Sam Rockwell, recaudaría 3,1 millones de dólares al presentarse en 2.404 cines, según estimados.

“Pearl”, de Ti West, también recaudó 3,1 millones de dólares. A24 exhibió la película, estelarizada por Mia Goth como una niña rural que sueña con ser estrella del espectáculo, en 2.935 cines.

Lindsey Bahr en Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

