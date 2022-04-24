“The Bad Guys” triunfa en taquilla de EEUU
“The Bad Guys” fue la película más taquillera este fin de semana en Norteamérica, con 24 millones de dólares, según estimados de la industria divulgados el domingo.
En segundo lugar quedó “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” con 15,2 millones de dólares en su tercera semana en los teatros. En Estados Unidos lleva un acumulado de 145,8 millones.
“The Bad Guys” lleva un acumulado a nivel internacional de 63,1 millones de dólares.
“The Northman” y “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” no tuvieron tan buen desempeño pero igual les fue relativamente bien en su estreno.
“The Northman” obtuvo ventas por 12 millones de dólares y a nivel internacional, en 26 territorios, recaudó 6,3 millones.
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” se estrenó con unos 7,2 millones de dólares.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” disminuyó notablemente en su segundo fin de semana en los teatros, cayendo en un 67% a 14 millones de dólares.
En su quinta semana, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” acumuló 5,4 millones de dólares, un descenso de 12% con respecto a la semana anterior.
Ventas estimadas en taquilla de viernes a domingo en Estados Unidos y Canadá, según
Comscore. Las cifras definitivas salen el lunes.
1. “The Bad Guys” - $24 millones.
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” - $15,2 millones.
3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” - $14 millones.
4. “The Northman” - $12 millones.
5. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” - $7,2 millones.
6. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - $5,4 millones.
7. “The Lost City” - $4,4 millones.
8. “Father Stu” - $3,4 millones.
9. “Morbius” - $2,3 millones.
10. “Ambulance” - $1,8 millones.
