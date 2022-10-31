Taylor Swift ocupa 10 primeros sitios de Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift se anota un 10 perfecto al convertirse en la primera artista en la historia en reclamar los 10 primeros sitios de la lista Billboard Hot 100 con temas de su nuevo álbum “Midnights”
Taylor Swift se anotó un 10 perfecto al convertirse en la primera artista en la historia en reclamar los 10 primeros sitios de la lista Billboard Hot 100 con temas de su nuevo álbum “Midnights”.
Billboard informó el lunes que Swift superó a Drake, quien tenía el récord anterior con nueve de las 10 mejores canciones durante una semana en septiembre de 2021.
“10 de 10 de los Hot 100??? En mi décimo álbum??? ES UNA LOCURA”, tuiteó la estrella del pop el lunes.
El nuevo álbum salió el 21 de octubre con un lanzamiento estándar de 13 pistas y una versión de lujo con siete bonus tracks adicionales. Ha sido uno de los mayores lanzamientos de álbumes en casi siete años. Billboard también informó que Swift ahora empata con Barbra Streisand como la artista femenina con más álbumes No. 1.
El puesto número 1 pertenece a “Anti-Hero”, cuya letra “It’s me/hi/I’m the problem/It’s me” se ha convertido rápidamente en tendencia de TikTok. Las otras 10 canciones principales incluyen “Lavender Haze”, “Maroon”, “Snow on the Beach”, “Midnight Rain”, “Bejeweled” y “Question...?”.
Los números son para la semana del 21 de octubre al 27 de octubre.
