Tatum y White dan victoria a Celtics ante Magic
Jayson Tatum y Derrick White se combinan para anotar 12 puntos sin respuesta en las postrimerías del encuentro y los Celtics de Boston se imponen 126-120 en su visita al Magic de Orlando
Jayson Tatum y Derrick White se combinaron para anotar 12 puntos sin respuesta en las postrimerías del encuentro y los Celtics de Boston se impusieron el sábado 126-120 en su visita al Magic de Orlando.
Tatum sumó 40 unidades y ocho rebotes. Lanzó una racha de 10-2 con dos tiros libres, cuando restaban 4:08 minutos del encuentro, para dar a Boston la ventaja en definitiva.
White sumó 27 unidades, dos menos que la mayor cifra en su carrera, y los Celtics ganaron por segunda noche consecutiva.
Terrence Ross lideró al Magic con 29 puntos, el novato Paolo Banchero agregó 23 y Franz Wagner totalizó 18. El Magic cayó a un registro de 0-3, al sufrir su décimo tropiezo consecutivo ante los Celtics.
Los Celtics jugaron sin el pívot dominicano Al Horford, por un problema de rigidez en la espalda.
