Tatum logra 39 puntos; Celtics derrotan a Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum anota 39 puntos, incluidos dos mediante tiros libres en los últimos 2,2 segundos, para que los Celtics de Boston superen 109-106 a los Grizzlies de Memphis

AP Noticias
martes 08 noviembre 2022 05:33
(AP)

Jayson Tatum anotó 39 puntos, incluidos dos mediante tiros libres en los últimos 2,2 segundos, para que los Celtics de Boston superaran el lunes 109-106 a los Grizzlies de Memphis.

Los Grizzlies pusieron el balón en juego luego de los disparos de Tatum desde la línea de castigo, pero Ja Morant resbaló en el fondo de la cancha y nunca pudo intentar un tiro que igualara el encuentro.

Morant finalizó con 30 puntos, nueve asistencias y ocho rebotes. Desmond Bane acumuló 19 unidades por Memphis.

Jaylen Brown contabilizó 21 puntos y nueve rebotes pero acertó sólo uno de sus seis triples por Boston, que embocó 12 de 37 disparos desde detrás del arco. El dominicano Al Horford y Marcus Smart anotaron 15 unidades por cabeza, mientras que Smart contribuyó con 12 asistencias.

