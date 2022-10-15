Tagovailoa y Bridgewater, libres de protocolos por conmoción
Los quarterbacks de los Dolphins de Miami, Tua Tagovailoa y Teddy Bridgewater quedan libres de los protocolos por conmoción
Los quarterbacks de los Dolphins de Miami, Tua Tagovailoa y Teddy Bridgewater quedaron libres de los protocolos por conmoción, de acuerdo con una fuente al tanto de las decisiones.
La fuente informó a The Associated Press bajo la condición de no ser identificada al anticiparse al anuncio público de los Dolphins.
Tagovailoa se encontraba en los protocolos desde que sufrió un golpe en el partido contra los Bengals de Cincinnati el 29 de setiembre. Cuatro días antes se le había permitido jugar contra los Bills de Buffalo después de golpearse la nuca en el suelo.
Bridgewater tuvo apenas una jugada en la derrota del domingo contra los Jets de Nueva York. No exhibía síntomas de conmoción, se le aplicaron los protocolos debido a las nuevas normas de la NFL sobre las conmociones, cambios que se dispusieron en respuesta a la manera como se manejó el caso de Tagovailoa.
