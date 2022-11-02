Surcorea emite alerta tras disparo de misiles de Norcorea

Corea del Sur dice que ha emitido una alerta de ataque aéreo para los residentes en una isla de su costa este después de que Corea del Norte disparara tres misiles hacia el mar

Associated Press
miércoles 02 noviembre 2022 01:56
(AP)

El Estado Mayor Conjunto de Corea del Sur dijo que Corea del Norte disparó los tres misiles balísticos de corto alcance el miércoles por la mañana desde la zona costera de Wonsan, al este del país.

Indicó que uno de los misiles cayó cerca de la frontera marítima este de las Coreas.

