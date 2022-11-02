Suns ganan 5to encuentro seguido; vencen a Wolves
Cam Johnson anota 29 puntos, al atinar siete triples, y los Suns de Phoenix vencen 116-107 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota, para hilar su quinta victoria
Cam Johnson anotó 29 puntos, al atinar siete triples, y los Suns de Phoenix vencieron el martes 116-107 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota, para hilar su quinta victoria.
Johnson finalizó con siete encestes en 11 disparos de tres puntos y atinó 10 de sus 17 tiros en general por Phoenix, que jugó sin el pívot Deandre Ayton, aquejado por un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo.
Mikal Bridges sumó 19 puntos por Phoenix (6-1), mientras que Devin Booker anotó 16, aunque embocó sólo dos de siete triples.
Chris Paul acumuló 14 puntos, 12 asistencias y ocho rebotes por los Suns, que tuvieron una ventaja de incluso 18 puntos, aunque Minnesota se acercó incluso a 87-85 en el cuarto periodo.
Karl-Anthony Towns y Anthony Edwards anotaron 24 puntos cada uno. Towns atrapó 10 rebotes y entregó siete asistencias, mientras que Edwards atinó cinco triples en 10 intentos.
