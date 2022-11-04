Suggs y Magic condenan a Warriors a 4to revés seguido
Jalen Suggs anota nueve de sus 26 puntos en los últimos dos minutos, y el Magic de Orlando remonta un déficit de 16 puntos en la segunda mitad para superar 130-129 a los Warriors de Golden State
Jalen Suggs anotó nueve de sus 26 puntos en los últimos dos minutos, y el Magic de Orlando remontó un déficit de 16 unidades en la segunda mitad para superar el jueves 130-129 a los Warriors de Golden State.
Los campeones defensores de la NBA sufrieron así su cuarta derrota consecutiva.
Stephen Curry sumó 39 puntos y nueve asistencias por Golden State. Klay Thompson añadió 27 tantos pero erró un tiro justo cuando sonaba la chicharra.
El novato Paolo Banchero totalizó 22 unidades y ocho rebotes por Orlando, que atinó el 53,8% de sus disparos de campo y ganó apenas por segunda vez en esta temporada.
Franz Wagner finalizó con 19 puntos y Chuma Okeke ingresó desde el banquillo para aportar 16.
Los Warriors cayeron a una foja de 0-5 como visitantes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.