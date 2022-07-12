Succession recibe 25 nominaciones al Emmy, Squid Game figura

“Succession” recibió el martes 25 nominaciones a los premios Emmy, pero el drama satírico sobre los ricos y despiadados tiene un rival histórico en “Squid Game”, la primera serie en lengua no inglesa que compite por el máximo honor de la televisión.

“Squid Game”, un drama ambientado en Corea del Sur en el que los pobres son objeto de juegos brutales, obtuvo una nominación a mejor serie de drama y otras 13 candidaturas para los Emmy, que se entregan en septiembre. “Succession” ganó el trofeo al mejor drama y otros ocho premios cuando compitió por última vez en 2020.

Las nominadas a mejor serie de drama son: “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession” y “Yellowjackets”.

Las candidatas a mejor serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Hacks”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso” y “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Por el premio a la mejor actriz en una serie de comedia compiten Rachel Brosnahan por “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”, Kaley Cuoco por “The Flight Attendant”, Elle Fanning por “The Great”, Issa Rae por “Insecure” y Jean Smart por “Hacks”.

Los nominados a mejor actor en una serie de comedia son: Donald Glover por “Atlanta”, Bill Hader por “Barry”, Nicholas Holt por “The Great”, Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”, Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building” y Martin Short, igualmente por “Only Murders in the Building”.

Por el premio al mejor actor en una serie de drama se miden Jason Bateman por “Ozark”, Brian Cox por “Succession”, Lee Jung-jae por “Squid Game”, Bob Odenkirk por “Better Call Saul”, Adam Scott por “Severance” y Jeremy Strong por “Succession”.

El Emmy a la mejor actriz en una serie de drama se lo disputan Jodie Comer de “Killing Eve”, Laura Linney de “Ozark”, Melanie Lynskey de “Yellowjackets”, Sandra Oh de “Killing Eve”, Reese Witherspoon de “The Morning Show” y Zendaya de “Euphoria”.

Las candidatas a mejor serie limitada son: “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus” y “Pam & Tommy”.

La ceremonia de los premios Emmy se transmitirá en vivo el 12 de septiembre por la cadena NBC.