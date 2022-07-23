Jump to content

Suben a 304 los muertos por lluvias en Pakistán

El saldo de muertes por más de cinco semanas de aguaceros e inundaciones en Pakistán llega a 304, dicen las autoridades

AP Noticias
sábado 23 julio 2022 16:29
PAKISTÁN-INUNDACIONES
(AP)

El saldo de muertes por más de cinco semanas de aguaceros e inundaciones en Pakistán llegó a 304, informaron las autoridades el sábado.

Desde mediados de junio, las lluvias monzónicas han desbordado ríos y dañado carreteras y puentes, además de perturbar el tráfico. Casi 9.000 viviendas fueron destruidas o dañadas.

Especialmente afectada fue la volátil provincia suroccidental de Baluchistán, donde 99 personas murieron en incidentes relacionados con las lluvias. Otras 70 personas murieron en la provincia sureña de Sindh.

Hubo además 61 muertos en la provincia de Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fronteriza con Afganistán, y 60 en la provincia oriental de Punjab. Al menos 284 personas han resultado heridas.

Cada año, gran parte de Pakistán sufre el azote de los monzones y la respuesta del gobierno ha sido fuertemente criticada. La temporada se extiende de julio a septiembre. Las lluvias son esenciales para el riego de las cosechas y para las reservas de agua en el país.

