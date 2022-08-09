Jump to content

Suárez poncha a 8 y Angelinos vencen a Atléticos por 1-0

José Suarez abanica a ocho en siete innings soberbios para superar a Cole Irvin, y Angelinos derrotan por 1-0 a Atléticos

AP Noticias
martes 09 agosto 2022 05:32
DEP-BEI ANGELINOS-ATLÉTICOS
(AP)

José Suarez abanicó a ocho en siete innings soberbios para superar al también zurdo Cole Irvin, y los Angelinos de Los Ángeles derrotaron el lunes por 1-0 a los Atléticos de Oakland.

Luis Rengifo la sacó del parque en el primer episodio y dio a su compatriota venezolano la única carrera que necesitó para anotarse el triunfo.

Suárez (4-4), que admitió dos hits en su segunda victoria consecutiva ante Oakland, no ha cedido carreras en sus últimos 18 innings en la loma.

Aaron Loup lanzó la octava entrada y Ryan Tepera, quien trabajó la novena para su segundo salvamento, cerró el juego en apenas dos horas y 14 minutos.

Irvin (6-9) cargó con la derrota luego de permitir cinco hits y una anotación en ocho innings, con seis abanicados y sin boletos.

Relacionados

Por los Angelinos, el venezolanos Luis Rengifo de 4-2, con una anotada y una producida. El dominicano Magneuris Sierra de 3-0.

Por los Atléticos, el dominicano Ramón Laureano de 4-0. El venezolano Elvis Andrus de 3-1.

