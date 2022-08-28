Stuttgart empata 0-0 en Colonia, Eintracht vence al Bremen
Stuttgart sigue sin poder en el inicio de la temporada pero rescata el empate sin goles en la visita al invicto Colonia, pese a jugar casi todo el segundo tiempo con 10 hombres
Stuttgart sigue sin poder en el inicio de la temporada pero rescató el empate sin goles en la visita el domingo al invicto Colonia, pese a jugar casi todo el segundo tiempo con 10 hombres.
El delantero de Stuttgart Luca Pfeiffer fue expulsado a los 56 minutos por una fea entrada sobre Timo Hübers. El técnico Pellegrino Matarazzo, quien reaccionó furibundo por la expulsión, también se fue a la grada tras recibir dos tarjetas amarillas.
Fue el tercer empate seguido de Colonia tras iniciar la campaña con una victoria ante Schalke. Stuttgart, por su parte, suma tres empates y una derrota al cabo de cuatro fechas.
En el otro partido de la jornada dominical, Mario Götze anotó por primera vez en su retorno a la Bundesliga para que el Eintracht Frankfurt derrotase 4-3 al Werder Bremen.
Fue la primera victoria del Eintracht en la temporada.
El Eintracht necesitaba reaccionar tras un par de empates y la derrota 6-1 ante el Bayern Múnich en la primera fecha, así como darle al técnico Oliver Glasner algo para celebrar en el día que cumplió 48 años.
Götze abrió la cuenta en el segundo minuto de su cuarto partido con el Eintracht tras llegar procedente del PSV Eindhoven.
El Bremen perdió por primera vez en su retorno a la primera división.
