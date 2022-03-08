Spurs ganan 117-110 a Lakers; Popovich empata marca
Gregg Popovich empata la marca histórica de Don Nelson en la NBA de 1.335 triunfos como entrenador y los Spurs de San Antonio vencieron el lunes 117-110 a los Lakers de Los Ángeles
Gregg Popovich empató la marca histórica de Don Nelson en la NBA de 1.335 triunfos como entrenador y los Spurs de San Antonio vencieron el lunes 117-110 a los Lakers de Los Ángeles.
Los Spurs habían perdido cuatro encuentros consecutivos con Popovich a punto de alcanzar el récord de Nelson.
Popovich, en su 26ta campaña, intentará rebasar a Nelson cuando San Antonio reciba a los Raptors de Toronto el miércoles en la noche.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.