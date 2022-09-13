Sporting vence 2-0 a Tottenham en Liga de Campeones
Sporting anota un gol a los 90 minutos y otro en el alargue, para vencer a Tottenham Spurs 2-0, en su segundo triunfo en los partidos en la Liga de Campeones
Sporting anotó un gol a los 90 minutos y otro en el alargue, para vencer el martes a Tottenham Spurs 2-0, en su segundo triunfo en los partidos en la Liga de Campeones.
Los dos goles fueron anotados por suplentes — Paulinho y Arthus Gomes — y propinaron a los Spurs su primera derrota en todas las competencias en la campaña.
Paulinho desvió de cabeza a la puerta un tiro de esquina en el primer poste para poner arriba el equipo de Lisboa, que se pasó casi todo el encuentro bajo presión y buscando el contraataque.
Gomes selló el triunfo con un tiro raso tras escapar por la banda izquierda.
Tottenham comenzó en el Grupo D con una victoria de 2-0 sobre Marsella la semana pasada, aunque solamente después de anotar a última hora con el equipo francés jugado con 10 hombres.
Sporting arrancó venciendo al Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 como visitante.
