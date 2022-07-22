Jump to content

Spielberg estrenará “The Fabelmans” en Toronto

Steven Spielberg llevará su película muy personal “The Fabelmans” al Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto a finales de año

AP Noticias
viernes 22 julio 2022 21:29
TORONTO-STEVEN SPIELBERG
(AP)

Steven Spielberg llevará su muy personal película “The Fabelmans” al Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto a finales de año, dijeron los organizadores el viernes. La película tendrá su estreno mundial en el festival, según ha dicho Spielberg está basada en sus primeros años de vida y también será la primera ocasión que el cineasta esté en el festival.

Spielberg coescribió la historia, sobre el paso a la edad adulta de un joven en una familia con un secreto devastador, junto con Tony Kushner, con quien colaboró también en “Munich”, “Lincoln” y “West Side Story”. El elenco incluye a Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen y Judd Hirsch.

El Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto, que se realizará del 8 al 18 de septiembre, previamente anunció los estrenos mundiales de “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” de Rian Johnson, el drama protagonizado por Harry Styles “My Policeman” y la película histórica de Gina-Prince Bythewood epic “The Woman King”, con Viola Davis.

Universal Pictures estrenará “The Fabelmans” se estrenará en cines el 11 de noviembre y se espera que sea una fuerte contendiente en la próxima temporada de premios.

